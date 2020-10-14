Fresh off “KO of the Year” contender, Joaquin Buckley returns at UFC 255 against Jordan Wright

Fresh off of the 2020 “KO of the Year” contender, middleweight prospect Joaquin Buckley returns at UFC 255 against Jordan Wright.

Buckley became an overnight phenomenom after scoring one of the greatest knockouts of all time against Impa Kasanganay at last Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 5 card. After suffering a brutal KO loss to Kevin Holland in his UFC deut back in August, Buckley was a big underdog against the undefeated Kasanganay. But he went in there and scored the upset when he landed an incredible spinning back kick that went viral on the internet.

With Buckley coming off of an amazing KO, the UFC isn’t wasting any time getting him back there in the cage. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Buckley will take on the undefeated prospect Wright at UFC 255 on November 21. Wright is coming off of a TKO win over Isaac Villanueava in his UFC debut and this should be a fun fight with Buckley.

Breaking: Mr. Viral Ko is back. Joaquin Buckley will face undefeated Jordan Wright at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, per sources. Buckley, of course, fresh off one of the most spectacular KO’s in MMA history. And Wright … 11 wins … 11 finishes … 10 in the first round. pic.twitter.com/5vwpmM79hd — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 14, 2020

Buckley (11-3) is just 26 and he has waves of momentum behind him now after landing the kick against Kasanganay. Again, it was just two months ago that Buckley was on the wrong end of a brutal KO when Holland finished him. It just shows you once again that one performance can change someone’s life. After beating Kasanganay, the sky is the limit.

Wright (11-0, 1 NC) is coming off of the win over Villanueava in his UFC debut. He is a former Dana White’s Contender Series veteran who has finished all of his pro wins by stoppage. Wright isn’t a household name by any means but at just 29 he is very young and in his prime and he should present an intriguing challenge for Buckley here.

