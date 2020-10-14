Dana White says The Korean Zombie vs. Brian Ortega winner will be No. 1 contender at 145lbs

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of The Korean Zombie vs. Brian Ortega will be the next No. 1 contender at 145lbs.

Zombie and Ortega meet this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6. Both men are former featherweight title challengers and will be looking to get another crack at the belt currently held by UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. There have been whispers that the winner of this fight would be the No. 1 contender, and now White has confirmed the winner of the fight gets a title shot in an interview with ESPN.

“It’s absolutely the No. 1 contender fight. First of all, it’s the fight that should’ve happened a long time ago. We’re finally here, with all the crazy stuff that’s happened and all the crazy things that always happen in this business. For us to finally be here, the ‘Zombie’ vs. Ortega, absolutely the winner of this fight should get the next title shot,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

The winner of this fight would certainly be deserving of a title shot. After all, Zombie is riding a two-fight win streak over Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano while Ortega is coming off of a TKO loss to Max Holloway, the first loss of his career. There have been question marks about who would be next in line to fight Volkanovski, but it looks like the UFC is going to go with the winner of the Zombie vs. Ortega. That means that fighters such as Yair Rodriguez, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Calvin Kattar will have to do more in the meantime in order to convince White that they are worthy of a future title shot.

