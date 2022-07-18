Frankie Edgar targets Dominick Cruz for his final Octagon appearance at UFC 281: “That would be a cool send-off”

Frankie Edgar is targeting Dominick Cruz for his final Octagon appearance at UFC 281.

Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion, announced that his next fight will be his last.

The 40 year old bantamweight fighter has 24 wins and 10 losses in his portfolio. ‘The Answer’ has made it known that he would like to end his career with a match-up with Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) at Madison Square Garden in November of this year.

Frankie Edgar has lost his last two fights, to Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) in November of 2021 and Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) in February of 2021.

In speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Edgar shared how he would like to end his career (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I think it’s more of a legacy fight. I know he has a fight coming up and everything and who knows how it could happen, it could go down, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was the champion at 155. Still both pretty much at the top of the division. I think that could be an interesting fight.”

Speaking about the potential of his retirement fight taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York, Frankie Edgar said:

“I think that would be cool. That would be a cool send-off.”

Dominick Cruz has won his last two fights, against Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) at UFC 269 in December 2021 and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Would you like to see Frankie Edgar get in the Octagon with Dominick Cruz for his final retirement fight?

