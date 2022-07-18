Michelle Waterson “super bummed” after submission loss to Amanda Lemos at UFC Long Island: “Best shape I’ve ever been in my life”

Michelle Waterson is ‘super bummed’ after her loss to Amanda Lemos at UFC Long Island.

It was Michelle Waterson (18-10 MMA) vs Amanda Lemos (12-2 MMA) this past Saturday in the strawweight co-main event. The result was a loss for Waterson via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2.

Waterson, 36, ‘The Karate Hottie‘ came into the fight with 3 losses in her last 4 fights.

Lemos, 35, came into the cage sporting 5 wins in her last 6 fights. Amanda’s last fight was a loss to Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA) in April of this year. But, back in the win column ‘Amandinha’ is looking towards her next opponent in the Octagon.

Taking to her Instagram page, Michelle Waterson said this about her loss (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m super bummed – gutted, actually, about the loss. I had an amazing camp, such amazing people around me including my teammates, coaches, my friends, my family, my loved ones helping me prepare for this camp. Best shape I’ve ever been in my life. Mentally, I was prepared. I felt good in the fight. I felt strong, and it was that split-second opportunity that Amanda was able to capitalize on, and hat’s off to her for seeing that and taking it.”

Continuing Waterson said:

“I’m bummed, but this isn’t the end of my story. I’m not injured, I’m healthy, I have my family. So I’m just going to enjoy the ride and keep training. I’ll stay ready and hopefully be able to be back in there as soon as possible.”

Were you watching on Saturday? Who would you like to see Michelle Waterson fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!