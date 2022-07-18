Jake Paul posts video from hospital bed following accident: “I broke my back… carrying the promotion for this event”

Jake Paul has posted a video, allegedly from his hospital bed, following a recent ‘accident’ that left him with a “broken back”.

It will be Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6th.

Paul, 25, was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, but that all came to a halt when Fury was denied entry into the USA because of ties to alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan. This is the second time their fight has been cancelled, as they were to meet last December but Fury was forced out due to a fractured rib and a bacterial infection.

Paul’s boxing record is 5 wins in 5 fights, 4 by knockout.

Hasim Rahman Jr. , 31, will be coming into the ring with 12 wins and 1 loss, 6 of the wins by knockout.

Prior to his upcoming boxing match, Paul took to ‘Twitter‘ posting a video that went like this:

“So guys, I’m in the hospital. I had an accident. I’m still going to be able to fight on August 6th so get your tickets at msg.com before they sell out.”

“But I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event. It’s broken.”

“Nurse….Nurse…. more morphine.”

“I broke my back carrying the last 5 fights promotion. My opponents never sell shit. Ahhhh it hurts, it hurts….”

“These motherf**kers never sell shit. They couldn’t sell a pen to a writer.”

Yes, Paul indeed was in a mock hospital bed, hooked up to an IV with a very interesting nurse by his side. Very tongue and cheek.

Will you be watching on August 6th? Do you think Paul can continue his winning streak?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!