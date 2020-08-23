Frankie Edgar provides health update following upset win over Pedro Munhoz

UFC bantamweight contender Frankie Edgar provided a health update following his upset win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15.

Edgar was able to edge out a split decision over Munhoz is a closely-contested fight that went the full 25 minutes. Both men were able to land big shots on each other over the course of the five rounds, but when it was all over two of the judges sided with Edgar and gave him the victory over Munhoz in what was his official UFC bantamweight debut.

The fight was a brutal one, with Edgar picking apart the face of Munhoz with his boxing and Munhoz landing several devastating leg kicks that appeared to hurt Edgar. Following the event, Edgar did not speak at the post-fight press conference as he was transported to the hospital due to precautionary reasons. Thankfully, it appears Edgar is just fine.

Speaking to BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton, Edgar said that his leg is sore but he doesn’t believe there was any significant damage done. He also said that he weighed 148lbs inside the Octagon for what was his first bantamweight fight.

Frankie Edgar tells me over text he weighed around 148 pounds inside the Octagon against Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut at #UFCVegas7. — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) August 23, 2020

Frankie Edgar tells me over text he weighed around 148 pounds inside the Octagon against Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut at #UFCVegas7.

Frankie, who did not speak at the press conference due to being transported to the hospital, tells me he believes his leg will be fine and no real damage, just “a bit sore.” https://t.co/7lYbUYCt3n — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) August 23, 2020

Frankie, who did not speak at the press conference due to being transported to the hospital, tells me he believes his leg will be fine and no real damage, just “a bit sore.

Edgar’s win over Munhoz puts him in a tremendous position at 135lbs. He just defeated the No. 5 ranked fighter in the division and another win or two could earn Edgar a title shot in his third different weight class. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Aljamain Sterling will be the next title contender for Petr Yan’s belt, but Edgar can’t be far behind after picking up this big win over Munhoz. Another top-five win and he could fight for the belt.

Who do you think Frankie Edgar should fight next following his win over Pedro Munhoz?