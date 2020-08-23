Dustin Poirier reacts after Dana White suggests he is “probably” next for Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier reacted to the news from UFC president Dana White that he is “probably” next for Tony Ferguson.

Poirier and Ferguson are both top-five lightweights in the UFC and both men are currently without an opponent for their next fight. Poirier is coming off of a huge win over Dan Hooker back in June in a “Fight of the Year” candidate, while Ferguson is coming off of a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in a failed bid to become the interim lightweight champion. Despite that loss, Ferguson remains an elite fighter at 155lbs.

With Poirier and Ferguson both looking to get back into the Octagon and get closer to getting a lightweight title fight, it’s a perfect pairing on paper to match up these two lightweight studs against one another. Both men are fan favorites who, for the better part of the last decade, have been putting on incredibly-entertaining fights for the fans.

Speaking to reporters at the UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight press conference, White admitted the UFC wants to book Ferguson vs. Poirier next. Hearing the news, Poirier took to his social media to react to it. Check out what Poirier wrote on his Twitter below.

El Diamante — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 23, 2020

El Diamante

Poirier is making a reference to both his nickname “The Diamond” and Ferguson’s “El Cucuy” nickname. It seems like Poirier is into the fight as much as the fans are and he is ready to throw down with Ferguson inside the Octagon. According to MMA reporter Damon Martin, the UFC plans on having Ferguson vs. Poirier take place in October.

Dana White says Tony Ferguson’s next fight will “probably” be Dustin Poirier. I can add that talks have been initiated but last I heard, a deal isn’t done just yet. Sounds like October. #UFCVegas7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 23, 2020

Dana White says Tony Ferguson’s next fight will “probably” be Dustin Poirier. I can add that talks have been initiated but last I heard, a deal isn’t done just yet. Sounds like October. #UFCVegas7

It seems like most of October’s cards are full as far as main events go, so perhaps the UFC could add Ferguson vs. Poirier to UFC 254 as insurance just in case something happens to either Gaethje or UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

How excited are you for a potential lightweight barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson?