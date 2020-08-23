Dana White clears the air on UFC bantamweight title picture following Edgar vs. Munhoz fight

UFC president Dana White cleared the air on the promotion’s bantamweight title picture following the Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz fight.

In a highly controversial split decision that left many fans and media scratching their heads, Edgar was able to edge out the victory over Munhoz to put himself on the map in a third weight class in his UFC career. Some suggested that the win means Edgar could jump ahead of the other top contenders at 135lbs like Aljamain Sterling for the next title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, but White shot down those suggestions.

Speaking to the media following UFC on ESPN 15, White confirmed that the promotion plans on giving the next title shot against Yan at 135lbs to Sterling.

Dana White confirms that Aljamain Sterling is next in line to face Petr Yan

Although Edgar is a bigger name in the sport than Sterling, his resume at 135lbs just doesn’t hold up. Edgar’s only win in the division is this split decision over Munhoz in a fight that many felt he didn’t even win. As for Sterling, he’s riding a five-fight win streak with victories over Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, Brett Johns, Jimmie Rivera, and Cody Stamann. On paper, that’s a far stronger resume and the reason he is getting the next title shot.

It is strange that White took this long to say that Sterling was indeed next in line. After beating Sandhagen in the first round of their fight at UFC 250, many assumed he was next in line to get a title shot. But after Yan beat Jose Aldo to win the vacant belt at UFC 251, White was non-committal about giving Sterling the shot. Ultimately, though, the UFC president is making the right call and giving the right man the title shot next.

