Frankie Edgar explains why he’s hanging up his gloves after UFC 281: “I hate saying it but I’ve got to say it”

Frankie Edgar is explaining why he’s decided to hang up his gloves after UFC 281.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On the ticket will be Frankie Edgar (23-10 MMA) vs Chris Gutierrez (18-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

The soon to be 41-year-old former UFC lightweight champion has already announced his decision to leave MMA following his fight with Gutierrez.

Edgar spoke to ‘MMA Fighting‘ about his decision to retire:

“It’s a lot of things I would think. Kind of the way my fights have been going as of late led to that as well. My body, I am getting older. I feel great. In camp, I’m such a strong minded person that I always have great camps. I always feel good but the body takes its toll throughout the years and I just want to move on and see what’s next.”

Continuing Frankie Edgar said the time is right:

“I know I can’t fight forever. I could definitely string it on a couple more years probably but I know I’ll never move on to what’s the next chapter in my life. I think now I’m being selfish when I’m still trying to chase this and I’ve got a family and kids that want to have goals of their own. They want me around and probably want me to be able to speak good and have my wits about me. I just know it’s probably the best time.”

Concluding ‘The Answer’ said concerns about the potential for brain damage is always a factor as well:

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind. You can’t help but hear talks of that in sports and especially in our sport but across all sports. It’s not like I notice anything like oh man, I’m forgetful or I’m slurring my words but I don’t know if that’s how it works. Does it happen one day, you wake up and you’re messed up or does it happen gradually? Who knows.”

“I’m going to be 41 next week and I feel like I’m somewhat coherent, maybe not the most, but I guess good enough for now so maybe leave well enough alone.”

Will you be watching Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281? Do you think Frankie Edgar can bow out with a win?

