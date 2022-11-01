Sean O’Malley believes potential rematch with Chito Vera is the biggest fight in the division: “It’s bigger than me vs Aljo numbers wise”

Sean O’Malley believes a potential rematch with Chito Vera is the biggest fight in the division.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA), after defeating Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280, is now the current number 1 ranked bantamweight in the UFC.

Fans and fighters alike have taken to social media claiming Yan was ‘robbed’ at UFC 280 and should have been the victor that night. The judges saw it differently and awarded a split-decision victory to O’Malley.

‘Sugar’, 28, believes that win puts him in contention to receive PPV points for future fights within the promotion.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Sugar broached the subject of a rematch with ‘Chito’ Vera and the PPV points potential saying (h/t MMANews):

“Me vs Chito is the biggest fight in the division. It’s bigger than me vs Aljo numbers wise, I think. As far as number-wise, if they really wanted to sell it as a PPV… Again though, if we are doing it as a PPV, I wanna get PPV points. So that’s something I’m gonna talk to the UFC about. But yeah, I think that’s a massive fight that’s definitely gonna happen. In 2023-2024, I think.”

Obviously, O’Malley thinks a match-up with Vera would be huge in pay-per-view numbers and he wants and feels he’s earned a piece of that pie.

O’Malley and Vera originally met back in August of 2020 at UFC 252. The outcome was a TKO loss for ‘Sugar’ and his only loss to date in the Octagon.

Marlon Vera, 29, is currently sporting a record of 4 consecutive wins, his last coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year.

