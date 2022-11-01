Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met.

Jake Paul, 25, is riding high these days, especially after recently defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th. Paul’s record is now set at 6 wins, no losses with 4 of those wins coming by knockout.

As for what is next for the boxing sensation, there are lots of options on the table, including Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez, and we can’t forget about Tommy Fury.

It was to be Fury vs Paul back in December of 2021, but Tommy withdrew from the boxing match with an injury.

The two were scheduled to meet again in August of this year, but Fury withdrew once again, this time due to travel restrictions.

Third time lucky? Perhaps. But this time Paul, should he have to travel to the UK for the fight, is advising the cost would have to fall on team Fury.

During an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’, Jake Paul had this to say about the possibility of fighting Tommy Fury (h/t MMANews):

“There’s definitely interest. I think if his team is taking the financial risk in putting the event on, then I’m cool with that, I just don’t want to take the risk anymore because I think he’s gonna back out again. It’s an easy fight for me, way easier than Anderson. The kid’s a novice, he’s never fought anyone good, he’s never even fought an eight-round fight. So he just doesn’t have the experience like I do which is crazy to say because he’s been doing it his whole life.”

Concluding ‘The Problem Child’ said:

“But people call him a professional boxer and they respect him as a professional boxer. I would love to strip that title from him, and I wouldn’t even have to train for that fight. I would still train because I’m a professional, but I wouldn’t have to train to fight him.”

Would you like to see a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing bout in the near future?

