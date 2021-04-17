Frank Mir weighs-in 70-pounds heavier than Steve Cunningham ahead of pro boxing debut

Frank Mir will have a size advantage on Saturday night in his pro boxing debut.

Originally, the former UFC heavyweight champion was set to fight Antonio Tarver, where he would’ve been at least 50-pounds heavier. However, the Georgia commission wouldn’t clear him and he was replaced by former IBF cruiserweight champion, Steve Cunningham.

Although Cunningham fought at heavyweight in his career, including losing by KO to Tyson Fury, he was well undersized against Mir. Many expected Mir to be the bigger fighter, but many were surprised that the former UFC heavyweight champ came in 70-pounds heavier.

Frank Mir tipped the scales at 276-pounds, while Cunninghman weighed in at 206. In the lead-up to the fight, both men expected this to be the case so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Mir enters this fight making his boxing debut and the former UFC champ told BJPENN.com a win here cements his legacy.

“I think so, it also solidifies the fact that I’m ready to rise to any occasion. There are a lot of fighters who are businessmen,” Mir said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They are afraid to take risks, they might make more money than I do. But, the way I look at it, where the risks come from is where major growth occurs. My failures have made me a better human being. This adds to that part of my legacy that I will step in there at any time and rise to any occasion.”

Steve Cunningham, meanwhile, enters his fight against Frank Mir marking his return to boxing. The 44-year-old has not fought since August of 2017, on the Mayweather-McGregor card where he lost a decision to Andrew Tabiti. He also has a draw against Antonio Tarver.

What do you make of Frank Mir outweighing Steve Cunningham by 70-pounds for their fight?