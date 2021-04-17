Nate Diaz responds after Conor McGregor suggests the UFC make two belts for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has responded after his longtime rival Conor McGregor told the UFC to make two new belts for his upcoming trilogy with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide for a third time on July 10 at UFC 264, this after splitting their first two encounters.

Ahead of the highly anticipated trilogy, which sold out in just seconds, Conor McGregor took to Twitter where he suggested that the UFC create two new belts for the blockbuster fight.

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

”Let’s do two belts actually UFC. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use.”

Nate Diaz came across McGregor’s online request and responded with the following take.

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

”UFC go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it. I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too. And go out there and gettem champ..”

Diaz and McGregor of course have a long and storied rivalry having fourth two times in the past at UFC 196 and UFC 202.

Nate Diaz is scheduled to make his highly anticipated Octagon return in next month’s UFC 262 co-main event, where he is set to take on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

Prior to being knocked out by ‘The Diamond’ in his most recent effort, Conor McGregor was coming off a sensational KO win over Donald Cerrone.

What do you think of Nate Diaz’s response to Conor McGregor wanting two new belts on the line at UFC 264? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!