Bellator 257 Results: Paul Daley KO’s Sabah Homasi (Video)

A fun catchweight fight between rivals Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi takes place on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 257 event.

Daley (42-17-2 MMA) will enter the grudge match on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad in his most recent appearances. ‘Semtex’ has earned 31 of his 42 career victories by way of knockout / TKO.

Meanwhile Sabah Homasi (15-8 MMA) enters Bellator 257 sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a stunning flying knee knockout of Bobby Voelker at Bellator 250.

Tonight’s 175-pound catchweight bout was a wild back and forth affair. After Homasi nearly finished Daley in round one, the Nottingham native was able to storm back in round two. ‘Semtex’ ended the fight with a big left hand followed by ground and pound.

Official Bellator 257 Result: Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via KO in Round 2

