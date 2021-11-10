Frank Mir, Mike Perry, Matt Mitrione and other ex-UFC fighters to compete on upcoming Triller fight card

Triller is holding an upcoming card on November 27 full of ex-UFC fighters and well-known boxers.

The promotion announced in a press release that their Triad Combat card will go down in Arlington, Texas, and will have a ton of notable names. Frank Mir, Mike Perry, Matt Mitrione, and Kubrat Pulev have all been confirmed for the card. Metallica will also perform at the recent which will air live on pay-per-view.

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport that incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.

On the card, former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir will compete against Kubrat Pulev who most recently fought and lost to Anthony Joshua. Mike Perry will take on former title challenger, Sakio Bika, while Matt Mitrione will battle Alexander Flores. UFC veteran, Albert Tumenov and Bellator veterans, Derek Campos and Steven Graham will also be fighting.

Mir is coming off a decision loss to Steve Cunningham on the Paul-Askren Triller Fight Club event in April. Prior to that, he had beat Roy Nelson by decision to snap his losing skid. Kubrat Pulev, meanwhile, is coming off a KO loss to Joshua last December for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight. His only other loss was to Wladimir Klitschko.

As for the other notable MMA fighters, Matt Mitrione was released from Bellator last time out as he is winless in his last five. Mike Perry, meanwhile, recently signed with BKFC but he was allowed to do this fight.

The full fight card was revealed by Triller on Tuesday and is as follows:

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Will you watch this Triller card?