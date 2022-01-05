Nate Diaz provides gloomy update on Dustin Poirier negotiations, takes aim at Charles Oliveira

Nate Diaz has provided a gloomy update after Dustin Poirier suggested their proposed UFC fight was nearly finalized.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) joined Teddy Atlas on ‘The Fight WTA’ this morning where he disclosed the following information regarding a future showdown with Diaz (20-13 MMA).

“I’m not holding my tongue, it is Nate Diaz. I’m not going to say what card, I’m not going to say a date,” Poirier told Teddy Atlas.“He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said yes, now I’m just waiting on him.”

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originally slated to collide at MSG in 2018. However, due to multiple issues, the fight ultimately fell apart.

After Poirier was defeated by Charles Oliveira at last month’s UFC 269 event, he hinted that the only fight which would really get him excited at this point was a bout with ‘The Stockton Slugger’.

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

Diaz responded to Poirier’s comments and challenged the Louisiana native to a fight this month in Anaheim.

“I’ll fight DP in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never,” Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Despite both men seemingly being onboard with the fight, and Dustin Poirier suggesting the bout was close to finalized, Nate Diaz took to Twitter this evening where he shut the door on ‘The Diamond’.

I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2022

”I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼 Ps – Olivera you suck too.” – Diaz shared.

