Giga Chikadze slams Ariel Helwani for feuding with MMA fighter Dillon Danis: “Real men don’t do this and also don’t cry on life television”

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has lashed out at reporter Ariel Helwani for feuding with MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

This weekend, Giga Chikadze will help kickstart the UFC’s 2022 schedule when he meets Calvin Kattar in a fascinating Fight Night main event. If he wins, there’s a good chance he’ll be one of the next men in line for a shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

The Georgian has had a stellar career up to this point but if he can knock off Kattar, it’ll be a huge sign of what he can do moving forward at 145 pounds.

Outside of his training schedule, though, Chikadze makes sure to stay active on social media – which is one of the reasons why he’s taken a keen interest in the ongoing feud between Ariel Helwani and Dillon Danis.

Stop bullying little kids i’m not interested coming on your show drama queen I speak to really guys don’t post the other conversation with people online Real men don’t do this and also don’t cry on life television https://t.co/QyxAELAd6z pic.twitter.com/8xM3bE3PHV — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 8, 2022

My son MAX will Handle him https://t.co/129kh8KOCz — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 8, 2022

Ever since leaving ESPN, Ariel Helwani hasn’t been holding his tongue when it comes to subjects he disagrees with. Dillon Danis has been at the heart of his latest tirade and while some people don’t enjoy the manner in which Helwani makes the headlines, it’s certainly newsworthy.

Chikadze has bigger fish to fry this weekend but we’d be surprised if there isn’t some kind of reply from “Heelwani” in the next couple of days.

