Francis Ngannou reveals he’s had “serious” conversations with two MMA promotions: “Not too much with Bellator”

Francis Ngannou has revealed that he’s had ‘serious’ conversations with two MMA promotions, but ‘not too much with Bellator’.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC two months ago, after a lengthy contractual dispute between the promotion and the 36 year old heavyweight champion.

‘The Predator’ last fought in January of 2022 at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Ngannou has no regrets about leaving the UFC, as he wanted to control his own destiny, and the promotion wasn’t willing to negotiate under the terms he was looking for.

Speaking about his departure from the UFC on ‘The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani’, Ngannou stated:

“In that contract, I’m not free. In that contract, I’m not an independent contractor. In that contract, I have no rights, I have no power. I hand over all the power to you guys, and I’ve seen in the past how you can utilize that power.”

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) is now a free agent and has indicated his desire to make his professional boxing debut in 2023, although nothing definitive has been arranged to date.

Although rumours have it that Ngannou is currently in talks with Deontay Wilder for a two-fight boxing match-up in Africa.

It was during a recent interview with ESPN MMA‘s Brett Okamoto that Ngannou spoke about his future in boxing and MMA saying:

“There is no rush. I’ve been having some serious conversations with PFL, also with ONE (Championship). Not too much with Bellator… But there is not a rush. My first fight has to be with boxing. That is where my focus is right now. If I have some good conditions, a right contract with the right terms, maybe I have no problem making an agreement (in MMA) before stepping into a boxing fight.”

Which promotion would you like to see Francis Ngannou sign on with? Are you looking forward to seeing Ngannou in the boxing ring?

