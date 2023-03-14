Brendan Schaub names the heavyweight “dark horse that can dethrone” UFC champion Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub has named the heavyweight ‘dark horse that can dethrone’ UFC champion Jon Jones.

It was just over a week ago that Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in the heavyweight main event at UFC 285. Just two minutes and four seconds into the first round it was Jones who got Gane in a guillotine choke, forcing Gane to tap out.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, 35, after being out of the Octagon for 3 years, powerfully charged back and claimed the vacant heavyweight title as well as earning the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus award.

With the victory, Jones now has his sights set on former two-time champion Stipe Miocic. Considered to be the greatest UFC heavyweight champ, Miocic (20-4 MMA) holds records for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses at three, as well as the most successful heavyweight title defences at four.

Although Miocic looks like he would be the next challenge for Jones, Brendan Schaub has his own thoughts on who he believes could dethrone the New Yorker.

Schaub, speaking in a recent episode of ‘The Fighter and The Kid’, spoke about who could be the biggest challenge for Jon Jones, saying (h/t MMANews):

“I think the dark horse that can dethrone Jon, would be Tom Aspinall, if he’s 100% healthy with his knee. His boxing’s ridiculous, his footwork, he’s quick, good cardio, black belt on the ground, good wrestling. He’s a handful, but with his leg injury, he’s still a ways out.”

While saying that Miocic, Sergei Pavlovich or even Curtis Blaydes could indeed be tough matchups for Jones, Schaub believes it is a healthy Tom Aspinall who would be Jones biggest challenge.

Aspinall (12-3 MMA) last fought in July of last year where he was defeated by Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) by TKO. Suffering a knee injury, Aspinall went under the knife for a torn MCL and torn meniscus, as well as some ACL damage. There is no word on when the Brit will be able to return to the Octagon.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub that it is Tom Aspinall who could dethrone Jon Jones? Who would you like to see the heavyweight champion fight next?

