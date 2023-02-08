Deontay Wilder offers Francis Ngannou boxing match followed by MMA bout: “I would love to do that one in Africa”

Deontay Wilder has offered Francis Ngannou a boxing match followed by an MMA bout.

Francis Ngannou recently parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and in doing so vacated his heavyweight title. The promotion and Ngannou could not come to terms on a new contract.

‘The Predator’ (17-3 MMA) last fought under the UFC banner at UFC 270 in January of last year, where he defeated Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) via unanimous decision. It would be 6 wins in 6 fights for the 36-year-old heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou is now a free agent with endless possibilities for what comes next.

Deontay Wilder would like to be part of those next steps and told ‘Trill Boxing Talk’ (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m still interested in that fight; I would love to do that one in Africa. I know he’s (Ngannou) doing his own thing, I’m proud of him for following his heart, doing what he feels. I’m very interested in it, let’s do it man. Two big, black superheroes. I even thought about this idea: Let’s make it a two-fight deal. Everybody always comes to boxing, let’s do this: You come to my (sport), I’ll come to yours. You come to my house, I’ll come to yours. I’m a true warrior. I’m serious about that, too. I wanna do something different since everybody doing this crossover between combat sports.”

The 37-year-old Wilder has a staggering 42 knockouts in 43 wins in boxing. It looks as though ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is willing to meet up with Ngannou both in the ring and in the cage.

Continuing Wilder said:

“The MMA guys always come to boxing and of course they ain’t got no standup game as far as boxing is concerned so it’s always gonna be more favored on the boxing side. You in our territory, just like being in the water with sharks. I don’t have mixed martial arts experience but of course if that happens, I’m gonna go get training and stuff and go from there. If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna really put forth effort and give the fans what they want. He’s gonna be training for where I am, why wouldn’t I train for what he do? I might like the sh*t, I might cross over like, ‘this is my new home.’ I’m gonna be kicking motherf*ckers now! Let’s mix it up, you come here, I’ll go there.”

Tyson Fury has also been eyeing Ngannou for a boxing match and made him an offer.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has a record of 33 wins in the ring, 24 of of those by knockout.

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou go head-to-head with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!