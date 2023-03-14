Islam Makhachev doesn’t think unhealthy Conor McGregor will end up fighting Michael Chandler: “He just can’t”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think unhealthy Conor McGregor will end up fighting Michael Chandler.

TUF 31 debuts on May 30th on ESPN. It will feature Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler in the UFC produced reality television series. Following The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor (22-6 MM) is slated to meet Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in the Octagon, with a date, time and place yet to be determined.

UFC President, Dana White, spoke about TUF 31 at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference saying:

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show. They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday.”

When asked about a date for the Chandler vs McGregor match-up, White replied:

“Trust me if there was a (date), you would have heard about it already. As soon as there is, we’ll announce it, but no not yet.”

Well apparently Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) is of the mindset that the bout between the Irishman and ‘Iron’ will not take place.

Speaking on ‘Weighing In’, lightweight champion Makhachev shared his thoughts on the McGregor vs Chandler fight (transcribed by ‘Middle Easy‘):

“They try to make the fight, but it’s not official now. I don’t think Conor wants to fight with (Chandler) because he’s drinking too much, smoking all day and he just can’t. TUF makes some interesting thing, because everybody forget him. I don’t know when he fight last time.”

When asked if he himself would fight McGregor, Makhachev responded:

“Why not? Some fighter have to be stupid for say not. It’s 100 percent big money fight. Now everybody know he’s not in shape. Ass beating, make money, be happy.”

Makhachev, 31, is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) at UFC 274 in February of this year.

Do you believe, like Makhachev, that the odds are a McGregor vs Chandler fight will not take place?

