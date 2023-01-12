Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops

Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida.

During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.

During the pandemic, Martin parted ways with the UFC after a decision loss at the hands of Neil Magny. Since then he’s only fought once, submitting Tim Brazer at CES 68 last May.

Unfortunately, Martin has had some issues with the law in the past, dating back to 2021. Now, as per MMA Fighting, he’s landed himself in hot water once again.

UFC vet Anthony Rocco Martin faces assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops https://t.co/Rib8vhVJD2 pic.twitter.com/am4Jv6lYlB — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 11, 2023

Martin’s big fall

As per the report, Martin is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly threatening officers who responded to a 911 call. He was arrested on December 21 after yelling obscenities at officers, as well as trying to go toe to toe with one of them.

The police who were present reportedly saw a female crying in a car after the call was made. They went on to confront Martin who was under the influence at the time of the interaction.

Anthony Rocco told them to get off his property before becoming actively aggressive. After being handcuffed, Martin continued to make threats and suggested he was going to beat them up. It was then discovered later that he was an active MMA fighter, as per the report.

He was booked without further incident, posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day. He is now due to appear in court down in Florida on February 22 with his initial hearing being postponed.

What are your thoughts on the Anthony Rocco Martin situation? Let us know your thoughts on this and anything related to his career in the comments, BJPENN Nation!