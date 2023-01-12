Artem Lobov ordered to pay legal fees following failed injunction against Conor McGregor

Former UFC fighter Artem Lobov will be required to pay legal fees to Conor McGregor following a failed injunction against him.

Over the course of the last few months, Artem Lobov has been involved in a legal dispute with former best friend Conor McGregor. Lobov alleged that he was the one who came up with the initial idea for Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

After Artem filed a suit against the Irishman, McGregor hit back with defamatory remarks on social media. Lobov proceeded to file an application under the 2009 Defamation Act that would prevent McGregor from publishing further posts of that nature.

The judge rejected the application, as per The Irish Times, meaning Lobov will now have to pay the costs of his failed High Court attempt.

The judge was not satisfied the statements made by Mr McGregor, which included Mr Lobov being called “a rat”, were “clearly defamatory”. To call a person a rat, without elaborating, does not fulfill the definition of defamation, the judge held.https://t.co/z4tdxkvdT8 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) January 11, 2023

The good news for him, though, is that he will not have to pay until the entire defamation action as a whole has concluded.

Lobov vs McGregor continues

Lobov claimed he had been a victim of harassment, only for the judge to disagree with him on that matter.

The whole saga has been a sad scene for fans of SBG Ireland and both men in general. As opposed to dropping the issue, it now seems like an extended period of scrutiny will be put on the former friends.

Artem spent many years training side by side with Conor. He helped him prepare for many of his biggest fights in the UFC. Subsequently, ‘Notorious’ did the same for him.

Alas, it’s not hard to see that communications have broken down in a big way. Unsurprisingly, it leads us to wonder whether they’ll ever be able to reconcile.

What do you think about the situation involving Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor? If the case makes it to trial, what do you expect to be the outcome?