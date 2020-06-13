Former UFC standout Sam Stout vents on fighter pay: “When they got rich they kept us all poor”

Former UFC lightweight standout Sam Stout has joined fellow fighters Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones and Gray Maynard in speaking out about fighter pay.

The Canadian competed under the UFC banner on 20 different occasions, beginning his promotional run in March of 2006 at UFC 58.

Stout was a fan favorite who took home “fight of the night” honors six times during his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He also took home one “knockout of the night” bonus for his brutal KO of Yves Edwards at UFC 131.

After witnessing multiple other fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones and Gray Maynard vent their frustrations regarding fighter pay online, Sam Stout followed suit by issuing a statement of his own.

I got paid 2k and 2k for my first ufc fight when they were starting out. When they got rich they kept us all poor. We are commodities to them. I’m with @GamebredFighter @JonnyBones @GrayMaynard and all the others that have the balls to stand up to the man. — sam stout (@SammyJstout) June 13, 2020

“I got paid 2k and 2k for my first UFC fight when they were starting out. When they got rich they kept us all poor. We are commodities to them. I’m with Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones and Gray Maynard and all the others that have the balls to stand up to the man.”

Sam Stout (20-12-1 MMA) ultimately retired from fighting in August of 2015, following a three-fight losing skid.

After ‘Hands of Stone’ shared his thoughts on Twitter, fellow lightweight standouts and former champions in Josh Thomson and Eddie Alvarez jumped on board.

The always “company first” athletes are now speaking out to go along w/ @JonnyBones @GamebredFighter This could gain some traction after seeing what @timsylviamma is going through now w/ Dr bills an needed surgeries to remove screws from his arm yrs later from @thefrankmir fight https://t.co/degK4LEsmt — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) June 13, 2020

“The always ‘company first’ athletes are now speaking out to go along with Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal. This could gain some traction after seeing what Tim Sylvia is going through now with doctor bills and needed surgeries to remove screws from his arm years later from the Frank Mir fight.”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez then hopped in on the conversation.

You guys should Start hashtagging #fightforfairpay you only need about 100 guys (the top ten from each weight class) to cooperate and it won’t take long before you get what you want . You guys have much more power than you think as a single unit — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 13, 2020

“You guys should start hash tagging #FightForFairPay you only need about 100 guys (The top ten from each weight class) to cooperate and it won’t take long before you get what you want. You guys have much more power than you think as a single unit.”

It has been a rough few weeks for the UFC. During this time the promotion has seen Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor retire, while fellow stars Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal requested to be released.

With former veterans in Sam Stout, Gray Maynard and Josh Thomson now speaking up, maybe there is a chance that fighters can make some ground in their fight for fair pay.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020