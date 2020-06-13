UFC on ESPN 10: ‘Eye vs. Calvillo’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas this evening for UFC on ESPN 10, a 10-bout fight card headlined by Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo.

Eye (15-7 MMA) missed weight for tonight’s headliner and will thus forfeit a portion of her fight purse to Calvillo. This marked the second straight contest that Jessica Eye has failed to make the flyweight limit.

‘Evil Eye’ was last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. That win was preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko, who destroyed Jessica with a nasty head kick.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC event in Washington where she fought to a majority draw with Marina Rodriguez. Prior to that, the 32-year-old was riding a two-fight win streak, which included a submission win over Poliana Botelho.

The co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 event will feature a middleweight bout between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori.

Roberson (9-2 MMA), who missed weight for tonight’s contest, will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak having defeated Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (14-4-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he faces Roberson this evening. ‘The Italian Dream’ is coming off back-to-back decision victories over opponents Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez

UFC on ESPN 10 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

185 lbs: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

140 lbs: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez

145 lbs: Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

135 lbs: Mark De La Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa

UFC on ESPN 10 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs: Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers

155 lbs: Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa

135 lbs: Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany – Avila def. Mazany via TKO at :22 of Round 1

125 lbs: Tyson Nam vs. Zarrukh Adashev – Nam def. Adashev via KO at :32 of Round 1

170 lbs: Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy – Aguilera def. Ivy via TKO at :59 of Round 1

