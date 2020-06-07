UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor shocked fans by announcing his retirement immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 250 event.

The Irishman took to Twitter moments after Amanda Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer to make the shocking announcement.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated Octagon return at January’s UFC 246 event where he needed only 40-seconds to score a finish over perennial contender Donald Cerrone.

The Irishman had been clamoring for a fight with either Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent weeks, this before accepting a fight with former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva.

However, that proposed super-fight was not made by promotional officials and UFC President Dana White suggested that Conor McGregor should wait for the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Well it appears ‘Notorious’ has other plans, and that no longer involves fighting in the UFC Octagon.

Conor McGregor joins a list of notable names who have recently decided to either retire or request their release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Henry Cejudo retired following his recent win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, suggesting he would comeback if the pay improved.

Then, UFC title holders Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal both requested their respective releases from the organization, this following botched negotiations with the promotion.

Conor McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

