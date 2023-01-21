Sean O’Malley explains why Khamzat Chimaev’s rumored move to middleweight would be the “smartest f**king career move”

Sean O’Malley is explaining why Khamzat Chimaev’s rumored move to middleweight would be the ‘smartest f**king career move’.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought in September of 2022 at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) by submission. Originally the Swedish-born fighter was supposed to fight Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) at UFC 279, but missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds.

The 28 year old has competed at welterweight and middleweight and has a goal of capturing UFC titles in welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

It was just recently that MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter took to ‘Twitter’ commenting:

“I spoke with Gilbert Burns today and when I asked him about a potential rematch with Khamzat Chimaev, he said that he had heard that Chimaev planned to move up to middleweight going forward.”

Chimaev vs Burns (20-5 MMA) took place in April of last year at UFC 273, where it was ‘Borz’ who came out victorious via unanimous decision.

Speaking on the latest edition of ‘The BrO’Malley Show’, ‘Sugar’ addressed how moving to middleweight would help ‘Borz.’ O’Malley said (h/t Sportskeeda):

“That’d be the smartest f**king career move for that guy. Because making ’70, he has to be on a strict diet all year round. He can’t f**k around once or twice. I mean, he’s not gonna make the weight. Go up to 185. You can eat. You can be strong; do sh*t like that.”

Continuing, Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) said:

“Yeah, Khamzat, if he can make the weight. I mean, that’s a big deal; making the weight. Even if he goes up to 185, Who’s up at ’85 that would be fun to watch him fight… ‘Izzy,’ Alex Pereira. Bo Nickal’s up there. I mean, he (Nickal) is still obviously new in his career in the UFC, but that’s interesting.”

Do you agree with ‘Sugar’ that moving to middleweight would be a good strategy for Chimaev?

