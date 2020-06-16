Former UFC fighter Roland Delorme shares disturbing story involving previous matchmaker Joe Silva

Former UFC fighter Roland Delorme is the latest athlete to share a disturbing story about the promotions previous matchmaker Joe Silva.

After former UFC standouts Gray Maynard and Mike Pierce shared horror stories involving the former Ultimate Fighting Championship matchmaker this past weekend, Delorme decided to follow suit today releasing the following information on his official Facebook page.

”December 4 I had my first fight in the UFC. After I won I asked Joe Silva if he needed me in January cause it was my birthday, my daughters first birthday and Christmas. Plus new years and I just wanted to take rest of month off but if you need me I’ll stay in the gym.” Roland Delorme explained. “He (Joe Silva) said ‘I dont need you’, I said ‘ok’. Then he calls me December 28 and offers me a fight in two weeks. I said no I couldnt even make the weight if i wanted to and we already had this talk. So cause I said no they put me on the shelf for six months, and waited till I was starving and broke before offering a fight on two weeks notice against a killer. Thats how ufc does business. Your just cattle to them.”

Roland Delorme (10-6 MMA, 1 no-contest) went 3-3 with one no-contest during his time with the UFC.

During that stretch the Winnipeg native scored victories over Josh Ferguson, Nick Denis and Edwin Figueroa.

In addition to the latest stories from former UFC fighter regarding Joe Silva, the promotion is currently dealing with multiple stars, including Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, who have requested their release due to contract disputes.

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom on June 15, 2020