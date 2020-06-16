UFC on ESPN 10 salaries revealed: Marvin Vettori leads pack with $148,000 payout

By
Adam Martin
-
Marvin Vettori
Image via @MarvinVettori on Instagram

The full list of salaries for this past Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 10 card have been revealed, and middleweight Marvin Vettori led the pack in pay.

In the co-main event, middleweight contender Marvin Vettori picked up $148,000 for his first-round submission victory over Karl Roberson. Vettori earned $43,000 each for show and win, plus an additional $12,000 as a result of Roberson missing weight, as he was fined 30 percent for the infraction. Additionally, Vettori earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” to take his total payout up to $148,000.

In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo defeated Jessica Eye in her UFC flyweight debut and she made out well financially for the night, especially since Eye missed weight. Calvillo took home a cool $122,750 payout, with show and win totals of $55,000 each, plus an additional $12,750 after her opponent Eye missed weight. Eye’s 0.25lbs weight miss cost her 25 percent of her show purse, which was $51,000, leaving her at $38,250.

Take a look at the full list of UFC on ESPN 10 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Cynthia Calvillo: $122,750 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $12,750 as penalty for her opponent missing weight.

Jessica Eye: $38,250 — $51,000 to show minus $12,750 (25%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Marvin Vettori: $148,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win, $12,000 paid as penalty from his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Karl Roberson: $28,000 — $40,000 to show minus $12,000 (30%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Andre Fili: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 — $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $80,800 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win, $2,800 paid as penalty for his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Zarrukh Adashev: $11,200 — $14,000 to show minus $2,800 (20%) penalty for missing weight

Christian Aguilera: $74,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Anthony Ivy: $12,000

What do you think of the full list of UFC on ESPN 10 salaries?