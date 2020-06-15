Darren Till creates website and multiple social media accounts to mock Mike Perry

Darren Till has taken the trash-talking game to another level.

For years now, Till and Mike Perry have taken shots at one another and many thought a fight between the two would happen. They went their separate ways but the two still do not like one another.

Now, Till created www.mikeperryisabum.com and several Instagram accounts to mock the welterweight. The website has pictures of Perry getting knocked out, submitted, kneed and his broken nose he suffered against Vicente Luque. If you click on the partner tabs, it brings you to a video of the fan-favorite being knocked out in a boxing match.

Although many thought it was a fan who created the site, Darren Till took to his Instagram stories where he confirmed he made multiple Instagram accounts.

Unfortunately for Till, “Platinum” blocked the accounts which resulted in the Englishman having to create new ones. The Instagram accounts were @ddarrenttill3, which is still active which Till posts on and @bum.mikeperry, which only has one post.

The bios of the accounts read “Dedicated to making Mike Perry’s bum a*s life a misery,” The other reads: “Another account dedicated to calling out Mike The Bum Perry.”

It is a funny jab from Darren Till to create the website and Instagram accounts. Currently, Mike Perry has yet to publicly respond about the accounts. But, he is fighting soon so it seems likely he will talk about during fight week media interviews.

Darren Till is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker on July 25 on Fight Island. It will serve as the main event in what could be a number one contender bout. The Englishman in Till returned to the win column last time out in his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum. Before that, he had the back-to-back stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, will look to snap his two-fight losing skid when he battles Mickey Gall on June 27. Last time out, he suffered a TKO loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 245 and before that, lost a very close split decision to Luque.

What do you make of Darren Till creating a website and Instagram accounts to mock Mike Perry?