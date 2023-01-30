Former UFC champion Quinton Jackson wants to do some grudge matches, calls out former TUF bully victim ‘Titties’

Former UFC champion Quinton Jackson wants to do some grudge matches and is calling out former TUF bully victim ‘Titties’.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (38-14 MMA) last fought in December of 2019 where he was defeated by Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA) via TKO at Bellator 237. It was to be his last fight under the Bellator banner.

The 44-year-old Jackson wants everyone to know he’s not finished fighting and has called out some other fighters for ‘grudge matches’.

Speaking in an interview with the ‘No Jumper’ YouTube channel, Quinton Jackson said:

“I probably won’t go back to Bellator — I don’t think Bellator want anything to do with me after my last fight. My last fight was a flop. It was just really bad. it was the last fight on my contract, and I don’t think they’d take me back.”

Continuing, Jackson said (h/t MMAMania):

“I’d like to do some grudge matches, since I’m old and stuff. There’s a couple guys I owe some ass-kickings to. For one, Wanderlei (Silva). Me and him, we fought four times. We’re 2-2. I would like to box him or something different. Even the score. Then Marvin Eastman, I owe him a rubber match. We’re 1-1. And a guy from The Ultimate Fighter, Darrill Schoonover. The guy I gave the nickname ‘Titties.’ He hates me.”

It should be noted that Darrill Schoonover (14-8 MMA) aka ‘Titties’ has not fought since October of 2015.

Quinton Jackson concluded with:

“And I feel kinda bad, because the young kids, they think it’s bullying when you make fun of somebody. When I grew up, bullying was when you beat the s**t out of someone and took their lunch money or something like that. But, now bullying is when you make fun of somebody’s shoes. And so people … I called him ‘Titties.’ But, he started the whole thing, he made fun of me. I was just funnier. I like to joke around.”

Would you like to see Quinton Jackson back in action?

