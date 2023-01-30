Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay

Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay.

The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year.

The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but for all the wrong reasons.

As a sport – slap fighting is considered controversial at best, with head trauma being a major concern. Health experts have criticized White and the UFC for trying to legitimize slap fighting and in the process putting competitors in ‘senseless’ danger.

The focus now is the inequity of the salary being offered to compete in the sport.

It was just last week that UFC veteran Eric Spicely (12-8 MMA) revealed he was offered a spot in the ‘Power Slap League’ but was ‘shocked’ to find out the pay was $2k to show and $2k to win for the first fight. Needless to say the 36-year-old turned down the offer.

Jed I. Goodman released the following on ‘Twitter‘:

“Dana White responding to IG account about Power Slap pay.”

powerfuljuuicebox:

“Road to the title” where you get 2k/2k and maybe 10k/10k if you win it all”

danawhite:

“powerfuljuicebox how MMA started too. Boxing undercards make this kind of money still. Educate yourself before u open the YAP.”

The 53-year-old White started 2023 off by being caught on video, courtesy of TMZ, slapping his wife on New Years Eve. Now, he’s having to defend the pay structure surrounding his new venture ‘Power Slap League’.

It is not the first time White has been criticized over fighter pay, many times the UFC President has had to defend underpaying MMA fighters in the league.

What do you think of White’s new reality series? Have you been watching? Do you agree with the payouts being offered?

