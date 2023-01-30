Darren Till weighs in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev: “It’d be a 30 second fight”

Darren Till is weighing in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev.

Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO at UFC 281 in November of last year. And with that victory ‘Poatan’ became the UFC middleweight champion.

Pereira has defeated Adesanya a total of three times, twice in kickboxing and again at UFC 281.

Pereira vs. Adesanya IV will take place on Saturday, April 8th of this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at UFC 287. It will be ‘Poatan”s first title defense. ‘The Last Stylebender‘ will be looking to dethrone the Brazilian.

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) has also expressed an interest in fighting Alex Pereira. ‘Borz’ has competed at both welterweight and middleweight throughout his career with a goal of becoming a two-division UFC champion.

Chimaev took to social media following Pereira’s win over Adesanya saying:

“Ready to fight in Brazil @AlexPereiraUFC let’s go champ.”

Of course that fight didn’t come to fruition, but Chimaev is ready, willing and able to meet Pereira in the Octagon.

Darren Till (18-5 MMA) has his own thoughts on a matchup between ‘Borz’ and ‘Poatan’.

It was during an interview with ‘Seconds Out’ that the Liverpudlian shared his prediction (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Khamzat will maul him, it’d be a 30 second fight. Khamzat would maul him.”

Till, 30, has had his challenges in the Octagon as of late, having won only 1 of his last 6 fights. ‘The Gorilla’ has actually lost 3 in a row to Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA), Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) and Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA).

Do you agree with Till’s assessment that Khamzat would destroy Pereira in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!