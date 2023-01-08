Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from coaching and leaving MMA entirely

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to step away from coaching and leave the MMA scene entirely.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) decided to retire from competition following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ cited the death of his father Abdulmanap as the reason behind his decision to hang up his gloves.

Since stepping away from MMA as a competitor, Khabib Nurmagomedov has stayed busy by managing his own promotion in Eagle FC. In addition, the Dagestani native has followed in his father’s footsteps by coaching fellow countrymen such as Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov and several others.

Despite his success in both promoting and coaching mixed martial arts, Khabib has reportedly decided to step away from the MMA scene entirely.

Following multiple reports from Russian news outlets, Nurmagomedov shared a post from Za Khabiba on Saturday, which displayed a picture of the former UFC lightweight champion with the following caption (translated from Russian to English).

“Khabib is leaving the MMA industry. It’s about coaching and everything else related to MMA. The reason is Khabib’s desire to devote more time to his family.”

In addition, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his official Instagram where he seemingly said goodbye to his brothers while thanking them for making him the man he is today.

“The year certainly turned out to be a very busy and successful. Take care of yourself brothers 🤝 I hope my decision is only for the best, a big hug to you all. Thank you, you were a big reason for my success in sports.”

It remains unclear if Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his final cornerman appearance when his protégé Islam Makhachev takes on Alex Volkanovksi next month at UFC 284.

