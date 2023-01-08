PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak.

Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.

After suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most recent efforts, Derrick Lewis is in desperate need of a win next month if he wants to remain a viable contender at heavyweight. With that said, the Houston native appears to be embarked in one of the best training camps of his life.

As seen in the photo below shared by MarioMMA on Twitter, ‘The Black Beast’ looks as if he could compete at light heavyweight given his current physical form.

Is it me or did Lewis lose a lot of weight 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CiCqPqptDv — MarioMMA (@yomamabasment) January 6, 2023

The screenshot comes from the Instagram stories of Chris Hernandez, who serves as the strength and conditioning coach for Lewis.

Derrick Lewis, 37, has had issues in the past with his cardio and is obviously looking to ensure that he has a full gas tank when he takes to the Octagon against Sergey Spivak next month.

Spivak will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most previous Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ has put together a 6-3 record since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

What do you think of Derrick Lewis’ new trimmed down physique? Do you think ‘The Black Beast’ will return to the win column on February 4th? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!