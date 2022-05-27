Former UFC champion Frankie Edgar remains undecided on retirement: “We’ll see how we finish this out”

Former UFC champion Frankie Edgar is still undecided regarding his proposed retirement from mixed martial arts.

At the age of 40, you could certainly make the argument that Frankie Edgar has nothing left to prove in MMA. He’s a former UFC lightweight champion, he’s beaten some of the very best of his generation, and he’s the definition of a fan favourite.

He could retire tomorrow and look back fondly on his career but unfortunately, for many fighters, it’s not that easy.

Edgar has been on the wrong end of two nasty knockout defeats lately with Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera both putting him to sleep. Alas, he’s also shown in other fights that he’s capable of coming back from devastating defeats.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In a recent interview, the veteran was asked about the prospect of retirement and whether it’s a possibility.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edgar said. “I’m still seeing what’s next. No decisions on anything right now.”

He continued, “I’m doing the goals that I want to do. I’ve accomplished a lot in this game. I’m just being myself and finishing this out. We’ll see how we finish this out. Still a lot of undecided stuff.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Frankie Edgar is going to have a whole lot of offers to keep fighting if he walks away from the UFC, but we can’t imagine he’d want to have a retirement fight anywhere else – especially when you consider his position as a potential Hall of Famer in the future.

The next couple of weeks and months are going to be pretty interesting for ‘The Answer’ as he looks back on one hell of a run, and whether he wants it to continue.

What do you think Frankie Edgar should do? If he opts against retirement, who do you think he should fight next?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below