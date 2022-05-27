Marlon Vera issues scathing response after “dork” Petr Yan tells him to wait until September or October for proposed fight

Marlon Vera has sent a word of warning to Petr Yan as the two continue to tease a showdown later this year.

In the wake of his win over Rob Font, Marlon Vera clearly feels like he’s arrived at the elite level in the bantamweight division. He may be brash and he may be in the face of his divisional rivals, but he’s got the skills to back it up – and something tells us he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come.

For his next fight, he’s looking at a handful of potential opponents that could help vault him one step closer to the title. In his most recent Twitter interaction, he’s targeted former 135-pound champion Petr Yan.

Yan: “If you want to fight the best you can wait till September/October, but if you want to just to be ufc’s b***h and fill out the spot in August you can f*** off and don’t waste my time”

Vera: “Wait? F*** u I ain’t waiting for no one, u call me out, UFC offer something u the bitch. Also learn English is pathetic being a man and having your manager translating for u. Dork”

Yan isn’t someone who tends to get rattled very easily but after losing to Aljamain Sterling in their highly-anticipated rematch earlier this year, you can bet he’ll be desperate to get back in there and get a win under his belt.

Vera, meanwhile, knows that he doesn’t really have a whole lot to lose. At the age of just 29, he’s ready to test himself against any and all challengers that come his way.

What do you think of this blossoming rivalry between Marlon Vera and Petr Yan? Who would you favour to win if they ever fought in the UFC?