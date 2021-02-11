Frankie Edgar recounts scary moments following KO loss to Cory Sandhagen: “For the life of me I couldn’t remember what day it was”

Frankie Edgar doesn’t remember much from his KO loss to Cory Sandhagen last weekend.

In the co-main event of the card, Edgar was looking to become the number one contender and beat Sandhagen. However, just 28 seconds in Sandhagen landed a perfectly timed flying knee that knocked Edgar out cold.

After the knee landed, Frankie Edgar dropped to the ground and was out for quite some time. According to the future Hall of Famer, he didn’t remember anything until he got to the hospital nearly half an hour later.

“I didn’t really come to until I was in the back. That is the first thing I remember. I’m sitting around the doctors going through that whole process with them, Mark and Ricardo are next to me and I’m like, ‘Mark, what happened?’ He’s like ‘you fought,’ and I kind of figured that,” Edgar said to ESPN. “But, I couldn’t remember who the f**k I fought. I’m like ‘who did I fight?’ He’s like ‘Sandhagen.’ I’m trying to remember training for the guy and I could not remember training for him. Since when was I supposed to fight him? I thought maybe I just took this fight on short notice or something. He’s like ‘bro, two months. You have been training for this guy for two months.’

“Man, I just couldn’t wrap it around my head. The doctor asked me what day it was and for the life of me, I could not remember. I was like, ‘September, December.’ That is when they said I needed to go get a cat scan,” Frankie Edgar continued. “Alright, whatever, we go to the hospital, and then on the way to the hospital the nurse in the ambulance said ‘what day of February is it?’ I was like boom, ‘it’s the 6th.’ Right away that is when things started snowballing and I started to remember the warmup and even the first 20 seconds before getting hit with the knee. Everything came back to me but I don’t remember walking out of the cage though.”

It is no doubt a scary situation for Frankie Edgar but the good news is he appears to be okay now.

