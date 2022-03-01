Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative.

The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.

Now, former MMA star Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The current actor took to Twitter to say that she believes that the war stems from countries losing control of the “covid narrative”. She also added that the situation is akin to a reality TV show.

Alongside her caption, she included a picture that criticizes COVID-19 mandates. The picture states that the government has caused suicides, overdoses, bankruptcy, and more due to the lockdowns.

The tweet by Carano is far from a first for the fighter-turned-actress. She’s previously gotten into controversy for sharing far-right beliefs on social media. She’s since been shadow-banned from Twitter as a result.

Carano earned praise for her role in the Disney show The Mandalorian. However, she was pulled from the show for sharing her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and government response.

Carano was fired from Lucasfilms for comparing how unvaccinated individuals are treated to how Jewish people were treated in Nazi Germany. In addition to being fired from the show, her comments earned massive backlash from the MMA community. Names such as Ariel Helwani bashed the actress.

Ariel Helwani
Ariel Helwani & Gina Carano

What do you think about Gina Carano’s comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? Do you agree with her controversial comments on Twitter? Sound off in the comment section below!

