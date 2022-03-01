Rafael dos Anjos accepts short-notice offer from Islam Makhachev to fight at UFC 272

Rafael dos Anjos has publically accepted a short-notice offer from Islam Makhachev to fight this weekend.

The former UFC lightweight champion was set to face Rafael Fiziev in a rare non-title five-round bout at UFC 272. However, the Kyrgyzstanian fighter was forced to pull out earlier today due to testing positive for COVID-19. Following the announcement, seemingly everyone stepped up to fight the Brazilian.

Notable names such as Paul Felder and Renato Moicano offered to fight on short notice. That being said, most of the buzz seemed to revolve around the Russian, Islam Makhachev.

The top contender just fought last Saturday against Bobby Green and won via first-round TKO. Despite the short notice, he threw his name in the hat to fight dos Anjos. Makhachev did add the stipulation that the bout takes place at welterweight, rather than lightweight thanks to the short turnaround.

At first, Rafael dos Anjos seemed to reject the welterweight limit. He called for a 165-pound catchweight on Twitter but seemed down to fight. Now, it seems the former champion is fine doing away with the catchweight. He took to social media once again, this time to say the fight is on at welterweight.

As of now, the bout is yet to be made official by the UFC. However, based on both men’s statements, it’s likely to be added to UFC 272.

The fight will be the fourth time it has been booked. The first attempt came at UFC 254 in October 2020, then at UFC Vegas 14 the following month. The last attempt came at UFC 267 last year.

Let’s hope the third time is the charm for these two top-tier lightweights.

