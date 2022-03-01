Henry Cejudo reveals he offered to help Jorge Masvidal for fight against Colby Covington: “I know he can’t create positions with him”

Henry Cejudo has revealed that he offered to coach Jorge Masvidal ahead of his fight against Colby Covington.

This weekend at UFC 272, the friend-turned-rivals are set to square off. Despite one-time being roommates, they’ve since become bitter opponents. Due to their hatred toward one another, Covington has had to depart American Top Team to train elsewhere. Meanwhile, Masvidal has remained training at ATT.

Despite ‘Chaos’ being the one to have to find a new team, Henry Cejudo offered to coach Jorge Masvidal. The fighter-turned-coach has notably formed alliances with fighters such as Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Weili Zhang. He apparently offered to do the same with ‘Gamebred’.

Speaking about the situation on the Triple C and Schmo show, he opined that Masvidal won’t be able to win the wrestling battle. Henry Cejudo also noted that while he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal, it’s going to be tough. His reasoning is that it’s going to be tough for the striker in ‘Gamebred’ to wrestle with Covington.

“Stylistically Schmo, that fight kind of scares me for Jorge, and I’m going for Jorge. If he has the right game plan and the right engineers and the right tricks [he can win]. I even asked a buddy of mine to be like, ‘hey, if Jorge needs help, I’ll be more than willing to help him’. Because I know that he cannot create positions with Colby Covington. The more he creates wrestling positions with Colby Covington, the more he’s going to be in Colby’s game.” – said Henry Cejudo on the Triple C and Schmo show.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo offering to coach Jorge Masvidal for his fight against Colby Covington? Who are you picking in their UFC 272 grudge match? Sound off in the comments below!