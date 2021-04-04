Gina Carano receives ‘shadow ban’ from Twitter

Women’s MMA pioneer and Hollywood actress Gina Carano has received a ‘shadow ban’ from Twitter which limits the reach of her tweets.

Carano has come under fire lately for some tweets which landed her in hot water with Disney and resulted in her being fired from “The Mandalorian.” Her tweets have apparently now drawn the ire of Twitter, which has limited her ability to reach others on its platform. This weekend, fans noticed that Carano’s profile has become limited. There is a warning if you go to her profile in a logged-out account that says “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content.” In addition, it is now more difficult to find Carano’s Twitter handle as it is being excluded in searches unless you directly know her profile handle. Carano’s fans are not happy about what is going on as they pointed out the changes.

So I viewed @ginacarano’s profile from my account vs logged out. Her profile didn’t even show up when I searched it I had to manually type in her full handle name and select the profile tab. This is insane @Twitter pic.twitter.com/GP3bpUFI0T — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) April 3, 2021

It has not been a good couple of months for Carano, who continues to draw criticism for the messages she sends on social media. Once again, it’s another reminder that while you are free to say whatever you want on social media, there are going to be consequences. UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya recently found that out himself the hard way when a comment about Kevin Holland gone the wrong way cost him a sponsorship deal with BMW. In Carano’s case, it appears as though Twitter is doing everything it can to limit who sees her Tweets, though the platform hasn’t gone to the extreme means of banning her — yet.

