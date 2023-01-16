Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou.

It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.

White said:

“We offered Francis a deal that would have made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company. More than (Brock) Lesnar, more than anybody, and he turned the deal down. We get to this point where I’ve told you guys before, if you don’t want to be here, you don’t have to be here.”

Continuing, the UFC President added:

“I think Francis Ngannou is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk. (He) feels he’s in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. So we’re going to let him do that.”

“We’re going to release him from his contract, we’re going to give up our right to match, and he can go wherever he wants and do whatever he wants. That’s where we’re at.”

The announcement was then made that it will be Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) in the main event, challenging for the vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285.

UFC 285 will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The fallout from the announcement that Francis Ngannou has been released was fast and furious.

Eddie Alvarez, (30-8 MMA), former UFC lightweight champion, who parted ways with the organization in 2018, weighed in on the ‘false narrative’ the UFC is making concerning Ngannou and his release. Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Alvarez said:

“Ufc simply lost the bid for Francis , instead of admitting that , they go with the narrative the the Scariest mother fucker alive is Afraid to fight in the UFC hahhahahahhahahahhahahahhaa These jokes write themselves #PHSUnreal”

It is true that Francis Ngannou, 36, after departing the UFC, will be the most sought after free agent in MMA today.

Do you agree with Alvarez’s comments that the UFC lost the bid for Francis? Where do you think the ‘The Predator’ will land next?

