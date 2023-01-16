Dillon Danis reacts after KSI knocks out short notice replacement FaZe Temperrr

Dillon Danis has given his thoughts following KSI’s short notice boxing knockout win over FaZe Temperrr.

Last Saturday night, KSI knocked out FaZe Temperrr after the latter took on the bout on short notice. The win ensured that KSI remains undefeated in the boxing ring as he aims to set up another lucrative opportunity later on this year.

Of course, his initial opponent was supposed to be Dillon Danis.

The jiu-jitsu star, who hasn’t competed in MMA in years, signed on the dotted line to face the YouTube sensation. Alas, just a few weeks before fight night, he pulled out.

KSI mocked him, the MMA community mocked him, and the boxing community mocked him.

In the wake of KSI’s victory, Danis seemingly took to social media in a since-deleted tweet. In that message, of course, he decided to go after JJ given the nature of his success.

“That was an exhibition bout with someone you used to live with in LA, it is even illegal to bet on non sanctioned bout that you just did in the USA. When you are ready for a professional fight with a real commission let me know @ksi.”

Danis keeps on talking

It seems like there is very little in this world that Dillon Danis likes doing more than talking. At this stage, he’s become one of the most consistent memes in the combat sports game.

Nobody knows for sure how he would’ve fared if he got in there against KSI. In equal measure, though, the fact that he opted out of it just highlights how problematic things have been for his career.

Do you think we will ever see Dillon Danis compete in a boxing ring? If so, will it be KSI he fights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!