Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history

Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history.

Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre are some of the greatest fighters who others emulate. Jones then mentioned Anderson Silva, to which Cejudo commented (h/t Sportskeeda):

“He’s got no wrestling. This is why I exit him out. As good as he is, I just can’t, but he is part of GOAT mountain. He’s a part of GOAT mountain with you, but to say he’s all full on MMA (shakes head) because he has no wrestling and no wrestling defense. To me, in my eyes, pfft.”

When Jones asked Cejudo where he places himslef on the list, ‘Triple C’ responded:

“Below. I put myself fifth. You, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, GSP, and then myself, and the only reason why I put myself five is two belts, and I beat three Hall of Famers to go with it. I think two belts carries a lot of weight.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) is set to make his long awaited heavyweight debut at UFC 285 where he will meet Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) in the main event. UFC 285 takes place on Saturday March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones is coming off a three-year hiatus, his last bout took place in February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 247.

Gane last fought in September of 2022 where he defeated Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) by knockout.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) is also targeting a return to the Octagon after vacating his title back in 2020 when he announced his retirement. While not official, word is that Cejudo, 35, will be meeting Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) next.

What do you think of Cejudo’s comments concerning Anderson Silva? Obviously ‘Triple C’ still has him on his top five list of MMA fighters.

