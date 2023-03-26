Following dominant UFC San Antonio win, Holly Holm not committed to retiring: “I’m not ready to do it”

Holly Holm knows father time is ticking, but “The Preacher’s Daughter” still believes she can compete at a high level.

Holm shared the Octagon with Yana Santos in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio on March 25. The bantamweight clash went the distance and it was never close. Santos was outmatched in the grappling department and struggled with her opponent’s elbows on the ground. Holm secured the unanimous decision victory over Santos. This is her first win since October 2020.

Ahead of the fight, news broke that Holm signed a new six-fight deal with UFC. Her manager, Lenny Fresquez, told MMAFighting that he expects Holm to receive another title shot with one or two more wins. During the UFC San Antonio post-fight press conference, Holm discussed the contract and her fighting future (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That’s very possible (that I fight out of the full contract),” Holm said. “I don’t ever like to put a timeline on myself, but I definitely know that I’m not like 25 or 30 anymore. I still feel very healthy right now. I definitely know retirement is sooner than it was 10 years ago, but I’m not ready to do it right yet.”

As far as who her next opponent will be, Holly Holm doesn’t exactly have a clear idea. She has seemingly narrowed down her options to two, however.

“We’ll see whatever they come up with,” Holm said. “I definitely feel there’s not many above me. I’ve fought Raquel Pennington twice (and won), so sometimes that doesn’t make sense. However, if that’s the fight again, then, you know. But other than that it’s [Julianna] Peña or the championship, I guess. But you never know. Things change so much and you never know. I just want to keep getting better in the gym and whatever they present is what it’s going to be.”