Holly Holm targeting title shot with win over Yana Santos after signing new six-fight UFC contract

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm isn’t done yet.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has been out of action since her headliner with Ketlen Vieira last May. Heading into the contest, Holm was hopeful that she would secure a title shot with a win. The Brazilian ultimately sprung the upset by split-decision, although the decision was very controversial.

Almost over a year on from that defeat, the former champion is set to return this Saturday. Holm will face Yana Santos in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio this weekend. ‘Foxy’ has been out of action since her knockout loss to Irene Aldana at UFC 264 in July 2021. The card is expected to be headlined by a five-round bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera.

As it turns out, Holly Holm’s return this weekend will be the first as a part of a new six-fight contract. The former champion’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, confirmed the news to MMA Fighting earlier today. The news of the new contract was initially reported by the Albuquerque Journal.

Along with news of the new contract, Fresquez dropped some more news. Holm is targeting a title shot with another win or two. Given the current state of the women’s bantamweight division, it wouldn’t be hard to make the case.

“We expect to get a title shot with one or two more wins,” Fresquez said in a message to MMA Fighting.

In the event that Holly Holm is able to fight her way back to the title, she will likely meet Amanda Nunes there. ‘The Lioness’ re-earned the UFC women’s bantamweight title last July, defeating Julianna Pena by unanimous decision.

It’s worth noting that the Brazilian has already faced the former champion previously. In the co-main event of UFC 239, Nunes scored a first-round knockout win over Holm.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Holly Holm’s return? Do you think she’ll defeat Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!