Alex Perez explains why his UFC San Antonio bout with Manel Kape was canceled at last minute: “This has nothing to do with weight cut”

Alex Perez was expected to meet Manel Kape at UFC San Antonio this past Saturday night (March 25), but that plan went awry.

It was announced during the UFC San Antonio broadcast that the fight was called off due to a medical issue with Perez. Perez has had a string of bad luck when it comes to fight cancellations, and he was quick to address this one.

Alex Perez Issues Statement

Perez took to his Twitter account to explain why he couldn’t fight Kape inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

one of the easiest cuts of my career. I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My apologizes to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support. — Alex Perez (@alexperezMMA) March 26, 2023

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for all the support and concerns. I was doing my pre-fight warm up and had a seizure. I immediately received medical attention. My hydration, electrolytes, etc. were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with weight cut. It was one of the easiest cuts of my career. I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My apologizes to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support.”

Before Perez offered his explanation, Kape put out an Instagram post bashing the fellow flyweight contender.

“We arrived at the arena, warmed up, turned on my hands and only three fights left for our fight, he just gave up! … I kill by the sword and die by the sword inside the battlefield. YOU COWARD! Cowards die several times before their death.”

Time will tell if the UFC brass will attempt to reschedule Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape, or if the promotion will ultimately decide to move on from the fight. At this point, one has to imagine that Perez just wants to be able to make it to a bout. He has seen 12 of his previously scheduled UFC fights canceled according to Tapology.