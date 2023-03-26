UFC San Antonio winner Maycee Barber hopes to eventually earn rematch with Alexa Grasso: “I want that fight back”

Maycee Barber has extended her winning streak to four and she has expressed her desire to have a rematch with Alexa Grasso.

Barber was featured on the main card of UFC San Antonio. She went toe-to-toe with Andrea Lee inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. This one went the distance and Barber was awarded the split decision victory.

As mentioned, Barber is now on a four-fight winning streak. She hasn’t lost a bout since early 2021 and that was against Alexa Grasso, who is the reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. Barber lost that fight via unanimous decision.

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber 2?

During the UFC San Antonio post-fight press conference, Barber discussed a possible rematch with the newly-minted 125-pound titleholder (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“If they give me the spot, then I’ll take it,” Barber said. “At the same time, the next girl they put in my way, I’m going to wreck her too. … Obviously, I lost to her, so obviously, I want that fight back. But at the same time, I’m never going to create excuses because Alexa Grasso is an amazing athlete and fighter, but that was a camp I’m not proud of. I’m not proud of that at all.

“I had a lot of outside factors, but I was training, and I was working hard, and I was going as though I was going to win that fight. She was the better fighter that night, so obviously, there’s a little bit of bitterness in my mouth. I want that fight back.”

In her current streak, Maycee Barber has scored wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, and Andrea Lee. It’s been a nice bounce back run for Barber, who was on a two-fight skid after starting off her pro MMA career with a perfect 8-0 record. Time will tell if she can keep the winning streak going and eventually become a title contender.