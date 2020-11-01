Floyd Mayweather says he’s done boxing boxers, but open to exhibition fights with MMA fighters

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he’s done boxing against other boxers, but he is open to doing exhibition fights with MMA fighters.

Mayweather retired from boxing for good following his 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in August 2017, a victory that propelled him to a pristine 50-0 mark in the boxing ring. In the three years since then, Mayweather has teased a comeback to the boxing ring, and most of the time he has name-dropped MMA fighters such as McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jorge Masvidal, whoever the biggest star in MMA is at the time.

For now, Mayweather has not committed to boxing any of these MMA fighters, but he is certainly open to it, and he’s much more open to boxing an MMA fighter than an actual boxer. Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Mayweather confirmed that he is “100 sure” that he’s done fighting legitimate boxers, but “Money” says he remains open to boxing MMA fighters.

“As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions. I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore. So, that’s out of the question. I mean, just my faculties mean a lot to me. Money don’t make me, I make money and my health is more important than money,” Mayweather said.

“As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a box ring? Absolutely.”

This plan makes a lot of sense for Mayweather. Although he is one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, Mayweather is now 43 years old and he’s not getting any younger. As he noted, he’s made hundreds of millions of dollars in his boxing career and at this point, it’s not worth risking his health and well-being against someone who is as skilled as he is in the boxing ring. But to the MMA fighters out there, Mayweather welcomes a challenge.

